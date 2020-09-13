Cowboys Rumors: TE Blake Jarwin's Knee Injury Feared to Be a Torn ACL

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly be without tight end Blake Jarwin for the rest of the season.

Jarwin suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported the team believes he tore his ACL.

That would mean he will be sidelined for the season, although Gehlken noted an MRI will reveal the "full nature" of the setback.

Jarwin was solid for the Cowboys last season and finished with 31 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns. It was similar to the numbers he posted in 2018 with 27 catches for 307 yards and three scores.

Dallas can at least take solace in the fact it has plenty of other offensive weapons in Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, but Jarwin is someone who gave Dak Prescott a reliable target underneath when opposing defenses were focused on those other options.

He also figured to be more important in the 2020 offense than he was in the 2019 one since Jason Witten was the top tight end option a year ago.

Alas, this means the Cowboys will need to turn toward Blake Bell at tight end.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs in his career but is yet to finish with more than 167 receiving yards in a single season.

Dallas' offense would be far more dangerous if he does this year.