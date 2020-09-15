An Offseason Trade for Every Eliminated NBA Playoff Team

1 of 11

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets Receive: SG Victor Oladipo, PG T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F Caris LeVert, PG Spencer Dinwiddie, 2020 No. 19 overall pick (via Philadelphia 76ers), 2020 second-round pick (via Denver Nuggets)

The Brooklyn Nets should probably begin the season with LeVert and Dinwiddie, seeing how both mesh on a roster with a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Going on a star search now may be too tempting to pass up, though.

Oladipo would fit nicely between the two All-Stars, a two-way shooting guard capable of playing on or off the ball. He was 8-of-20 (40 percent) on catch-and-shoot three-pointers during the postseason and would get a tremendous number of open looks with defenses focusing on Durant. If Irving or Durant were to miss time due to injury, the 28-year-old would be perfectly capable of carrying an offense at times, as well.

For Indiana, this would be an insurance policy against Oladipo's upcoming free agency in 2021. If the Pacers don't feel confident in their ability to re-sign the two-time All-Star, getting a 26-year-old replacement under contract until 2023 would be the safe play.

LeVert averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.3 steals and hit 42.9 percent of his three-pointers in the playoffs, playing a primary-ball-handler role on a Nets team decimated by injuries, opt-outs and positive COVID-19 tests.

LeVert would take Oladipo's spot in the starting lineup, and Spencer Dinwiddie (20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the regular season) would become Indiana's sixth man. Getting the 19th overall pick in the draft would also give the Pacers a chance at a player like Tyrese Maxey, RJ Hampton or Cole Anthony.

For a small-market franchise like Indiana that traded its last star before he hit free agency, history may need to repeat itself here.