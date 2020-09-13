Joe Burrow Loses Bengals Debut vs. Chargers After Randy Bullock Misses Late FG

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's NFL debut ended in heartbreak as his team lost 16-13 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Down by three late in the fourth, the 2020 NFL draft's No. 1 overall pick led the Bengals on a 14-play, 69-yard drive. He got Cincinnati all the way to the 3-yard line and found A.J. Green for a touchdown, but the wideout was called for a push-off on Bolts cornerback Casey Hayward.

After the offensive pass interference penalty, Bengals kicker Randy Bullock trotted onto the field for a game-tying 31-yard field goal attempt with seven seconds left, but he missed wide right. Bullock appeared to injure himself during the try and limped off the field.

The Bolts then knelt on the ball and escaped with the win.

Burrow scored the Bengals' only touchdown on a 23-yard quarterback draw in the first quarter. Chargers running back Joshua Kelley ran into the end zone from five yards out in the fourth for the Bolts' only TD.

That touchdown helped the Chargers outscore the Bengals 10-0 in the fourth en route to the season-opening win.

Notable Performances

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 23-of-36, 193 passing yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 8 carries, 46 rushing yards, 1 TD

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: 19 carries, 69 rushing yards; 1 reception, 2 receiving yards

Bengals WR A.J. Green: 5 receptions, 51 receiving yards

Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor: 16-of-30, 208 passing yards; 6 carries, 7 rushing yards

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 19 carries, 84 rushing yards; 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

Chargers RB Joshua Kelley: 12 carries, 60 rushing yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

The Chargers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday at 8:20 p.m.

