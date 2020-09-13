Patriots' Cam Newton: Dolphins Players Tried to Take My Chain at End of Game

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and a few Miami Dolphins defensive players got into a scuffle at the end of the Pats' 21-11 season-opening win at home on Sunday.

After the game, Newton provided his perspective on the matter, including his thoughts on one Dolphin player attempting to grab the chain off his neck:

As noted by ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Newton was caught on CBS cameras jawing with Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins before a player who appeared to be linebacker Raekwon Davis grabbed at the quarterback's chain.

Newton, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers and won the 2015 NFL MVP award, completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and rushed for 75 yards and two scores in his Pats debut. New England signed him in June after the Panthers released him three months prior.

As Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted, the Dolphins players initially went after Pats offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor before turning their sights toward Newton.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal attempted to give context to the incident:

"It’s tough to tell what exactly started it all, but Newton could be seen arguing with Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who appeared to push him, and Elandon Roberts, who got in his face. The Patriots quarterback had to be held back and then held back against when Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins grabbed and pulled off one of Newton’s chains.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Both Julian Edelman and Rex Burkhead could be seen holding Newton back as he searched for his chain on the turf."

It was a frustrating opening game for the Dolphins, who lost the time-of-possession battle by nearly 10 minutes and never had the ball with the chance to take the lead for the entire second half. Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick also threw three interceptions en route to Miami gaining just 269 yards from scrimmage.

New England will now move on to visit the Seattle Seahawks for next week's edition of Sunday Night Football. Miami will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Pats and Dolphins will play each other again on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET in Miami.