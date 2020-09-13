Nikola Jokic Believes Clippers Have 'All the Pressure' in Game 7 vs. Nuggets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets will take part in a Game 7 for the second straight series, but Nikola Jokic is at ease this time around.

"We don't have pressure," Jokic said after Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. "All the pressure is on them."

The No. 2-seeded Clippers had a 3-1 lead in the series but Denver has won each of the last two games, overcoming double-digit deficits in both. Jokic dazzled in Game 6 with 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the come-from-behind win.

Denver also trailed 3-1 in the first round against the Utah Jazz before rattling off three straight wins to shockingly reach the next round. Jamal Murray was the star of that series with two 50-point games and four games of at least 36.

Jokic has been a bigger factor this time around with over 20 points in five straight games.

The Nuggets will now go into Tuesday's Game 7 with a lot of momentum as well as the confidence of winning Game 7 in the last round.

This will put a lot of pressure on the Clippers, a team that entered the playoffs with high expectations as one of the favorites to win an NBA title. The squad is as talented as any in the NBA after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last offseason, combined with a deep roster full of players who can contribute on both ends.

However, this franchise has never reached the conference finals and is on the brink of throwing away its best chance in 2020.