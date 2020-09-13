B/R NBA Staff Expert Predictions for Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets won't quit.

While the "cardiac kid" narrative is nothing new, the Nuggets, who took down the Los Angeles Clippers 111-98 on Sunday, have wrestled the designation away from anyone else. The first team in NBA history to face four straight seven-game playoff series, Denver trailed by 19 early in the third quarter—in yet another elimination game—before finishing on a 62-30 run to extend the series.

While overcoming a 3-1 series advantage is unusual, there's nothing to suggest these Nuggets can't do it two series in a row.

However, there's no denying the ice in Kawhi Leonard's veins after seeing his game-winning Game 7 shot against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers one season ago. In the following round, the Toronto Raptors faced a 2-0 deficit before rattling off four straight wins. There will be fear behind Kawhi's eyes in a decisive Game 7.

Who will come up biggest in the spotlight and move on to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers? Our staff weighs in on what promises to be yet another unforgettable night of NBA basketball.