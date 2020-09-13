Rockets Head Coach Rumors: Clippers' Sam Cassell, Houston Have 'Mutual Interest'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell have "mutual interest" regarding Houston's vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The position opened up Sunday after former head coach Mike D'Antoni—who was no longer under contract after Saturday's Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending the Rockets season—announced he would not be returning to the team.

"Sam Cassell should be a head coach, period," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said this week, per MacMahon. "He's got an incredibly high basketball IQ, and I just hope he gets a shot. ... When they talk about paying dues, he's paid every due that is possible and he's yet to get a job. So, I'm hoping that happens."

Cassell, 50, spent 15 seasons in the NBA with the Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, averaging 15.7 points and six assists per game. He was a three-time NBA champion, a 2003-04 All-NBA second team selection and a one-time All Star.

Since retiring, he's served as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards (2009-10 to 2013-14) and the Clippers (2014-15 to present).

He may not be the only Clippers assistant to be a candidate for Houston's vacancy. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweeted Sunday to "expect the franchise to take a strong look" at former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach and current Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue as well.

Whoever takes the gig will take over an interesting, small-ball roster optimized for D'Antoni's pace and space offense. With James Harden and Russell Westbrook headlining that group, however, it is an enticing opportunity for prospective head coaches.