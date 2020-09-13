Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Rally to Force Game 7 vs. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers had their first conference finals berth in franchise history in their grasp. One second-half collapse later, they're a game away from heading home.

Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and Jamal Murray added 21 points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a shocking 111-96 comeback victory over the Clippers in Game 6 of their conference semifinal.

The Clippers led by 16 at halftime before a listless second half allowed Denver back into the game, putting the Nuggets within a game of their second straight comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

