Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Rally to Force Game 7 vs. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2020

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers had their first conference finals berth in franchise history in their grasp. One second-half collapse later, they're a game away from heading home.  

Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and Jamal Murray added 21 points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a shocking 111-96 comeback victory over the Clippers in Game 6 of their conference semifinal.

The Clippers led by 16 at halftime before a listless second half allowed Denver back into the game, putting the Nuggets within a game of their second straight comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.  

     

