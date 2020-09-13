NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots' Stephon Gilmore's Name 'Floated' in Offseason Talks

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Patriots cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore came up in trade talks this offseason, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Breer said the discussions took place both before the draft and during training camp, and ended as Patriots players began to opt out of the season, which freed up cap space.

Trading Gilmore would have improved the Patriots' tight salary-cap situation, with Breer noting on NBC Sports Boston that the team had less than $1 million at one point this offseason. Gilmore, who is under contract through 2021, surpassed guard Joe Thuney as the team's highest-paid player after he received a $5 million bump in his base salary Friday.

"Stephon Gilmore was one of the few people they could go to who could make a significant difference there, and I can tell you this: He wasn't going to renegotiate his contract," Breer said.

Gilmore, who was a back-to-back first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019, had 53 tackles and led the league in interceptions (six) and passes defended (20) while adding two pick-sixes to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors en route to an AFC East title last season.

The Patriots' treacherous financial circumstances improved this season as the team's 2020 roster dramatically changed. Quarterback Tom Brady headed to Tampa Bay, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy moved on in free agency, and eight players, including Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung, opted out of the 2020 season. The Patriots had $32.24 million in cap space heading into Week 1, behind only the Cleveland Browns, per Breer.

With the extra cash, the Patriots could surely pay Gilmore and add a little bonus to make sure he knew the offseason trade talks were just that.