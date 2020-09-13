Doc Rivers on Shootings in LA: 'It's Human Beings, and We Have to Stop It'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers called for an end to racial violence Sunday, including those acts perpetrated by and against police:

Two officers were shot in their vehicle in Los Angeles on Saturday night and are in critical condition. Last month, police shot Salaythis Melvin in Orange County, Florida, near the NBA's bubble in Orlando, leading to protests Saturday, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

Experts are reportedly questioning the use of force in the Melvin shooting, per Grace Toohey of the Orlando Sentinel.

"We've had a cop get shot in L.A. We've had blacks getting shot by cops. Neither is good," Rivers said. "...Crime is crime. Crime is wrong. There's no such thing as black on black crime. There's no such thing as white on white crime, white on black or black on white crime. It's crime. It's human beings, and we have to stop it."

Rivers has been vocal inside the NBA bubble about his thoughts on racial injustice, including an emotional speech following the shooting of Jacob Blake:

"It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back," the coach said.

The Clippers are scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets Sunday in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.