Pros and Cons of Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury WWE Match

Credit: WWE.com

For the past couple of months, Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre have been teasing a potential WWE Championship showdown.

The last time we saw Fury in a WWE ring as a competitor was at Crown Jewel on October 31 in a match against Braun Strowman. The Gypsy King got the win and immediately returned to boxing.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused WWE and every other sports and entertainment entity to make major changes, and it may have delayed Fury's return.

Waiting almost a year to bring back an athlete who didn't exactly move the needle for WWE is strange, but with Brock Lesnar no longer having a WWE contract, management could be trying to bring in other mainstream stars to drum up interest.

We still don't know when or if he and McIntyre will fight, but it seems more likely to happen than not. Let's look at some pros and cons of WWE putting Fury back in the ring for a WWE title shot.