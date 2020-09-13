Pros and Cons of Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury WWE MatchSeptember 13, 2020
Pros and Cons of Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury WWE Match
For the past couple of months, Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre have been teasing a potential WWE Championship showdown.
The last time we saw Fury in a WWE ring as a competitor was at Crown Jewel on October 31 in a match against Braun Strowman. The Gypsy King got the win and immediately returned to boxing.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused WWE and every other sports and entertainment entity to make major changes, and it may have delayed Fury's return.
Waiting almost a year to bring back an athlete who didn't exactly move the needle for WWE is strange, but with Brock Lesnar no longer having a WWE contract, management could be trying to bring in other mainstream stars to drum up interest.
We still don't know when or if he and McIntyre will fight, but it seems more likely to happen than not. Let's look at some pros and cons of WWE putting Fury back in the ring for a WWE title shot.
Pro: Drew McIntyre Gets a Mainstream Push
McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 with a decisive victory over Lesnar. It immediately made him one of the most dominant stars in the company.
However, WWE's mainstream media coverage has mostly been focused on how the company has changed in 2020 because it has been unable to tour or have fans in attendance. McIntyre has been all but ignored.
He isn't doing as many media appearances as past champions. Part of it has to do with the pandemic, but part of it also has to do with McIntyre having little to no name recognition outside of WWE.
Wrestling fans know who he is, but people with limited knowledge of WWE will draw a blank if his name comes up. Putting him in the ring with Fury could help to change that.
ESPN, Fox Sports and other outlets would give this match more attention than it would if The Scottish Psychopath were facing someone like Reigns or Bobby Lashley. More people will hear about McIntyre as a result, and that exposure could lead to an increase in popularity.
McIntyre is a worthy champion, but his reign has been somewhat lackluster. He needs a boost. A match with Fury could be the key to making it happen.
Con: Somebody Else Loses a Spot
Unfortunately, every time WWE brings in someone from outside the company for a main event, it takes that spot away from a full-time performer.
There is a certain trade-off that comes with featuring someone like Fury. His popularity is meant to bring in fans from outside of wrestling to the product, which could convert some of them to permanent supporters.
Many wrestlers will see the value in something like this. If Fury helps drive up ratings even a little bit, it puts more eyes on everybody. However, it still means someone has to sit on the bench.
With WWE having a smaller roster than usual, people are fighting even harder to make sure they secure their spot so that if and when things go back to normal, they are protected.
Even though this qualifies as a con, using top stars from other sports appeals to casual viewers. Of course, it also means somebody else has to wait longer for their chance at glory.
Pro: WWE Has an Easy Storyline to Write for Once
A lot of fans think it is easy to come up with intriguing and entertaining storylines for pro wrestlers. Even us writers underestimate the difficulty that comes with being a member of the WWE creative team.
The truth is that WWE produces several hours of television every single week and has been working with that kind of schedule for a couple of decades. At a certain point, you run out of ideas.
There are only so many reasons for two people to fight each other besides pride and titles. Other forms of entertainment have the same issues, but because characters in movies and TV shows do not have to perform as often as WWE Superstars, they can get away with repeating tropes without criticism.
When WWE brings in someone like Fury for a match, the storyline writes itself. There doesn't need to be some personal grudge between him and his opponent. There just needs to be a reason for a pro boxer to think he can win a championship in a different sport.
After he defeated Strowman at Crown Jewel, Fury became one of only a handful of people to hold a clean win over The Monster Among Men. That is more than enough for him to think he deserves a title shot.
Con: What If Tyson Fury Wins?
Fury is an undefeated boxing champion. And technically, he is also an undefeated Superstar. What if he has it in his contract that he cannot lose in WWE?
An even scarier question is what happens if Fury wins the WWE Championship from McIntyre? It might not sound like a big deal, but think about what that would mean for a second.
For one thing, Fury is not a full-time wrestler and has other commitments. If he wins the title, it would be a long time before he defended it, meaning we would get yet another absentee champion like Lesnar.
Keeping the top championship off of television for extended periods of time doesn't help anyone. It tarnishes the prestige of the belt and spits in the face of WWE's so-called 30-day defense rule that states a champion must put their belt on the line at least once per month.
WWE has ignored this rule in the past, but it is still supposed to exist. If The Gypsy King takes the title and leaves, Raw is without a top champion once again.
Losing to an inexperienced wrestler would also make McIntyre look bad after WWE has spent months building him up into a dangerous champion. Granted, he would still be losing to an accomplished fighter, but it would be like a boxer losing a boxing match to a wrestler. It makes no sense.
The last thing WWE needs is Fury as its champion, but it's always hard to tell what CEO Vince McMahon is planning. If this match does happen, let's hope McIntyre leaves the ring with his title reign intact.