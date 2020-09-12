Video Shows Fire at Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

John Raoux/Associated Press

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, home of the Florida Gators football team, caught fire on Saturday.

Per Claudia Bellofatto of ABC 20 in Gainesville, Florida, the Gainesville Fire Rescue confirmed there was a fire and they were able to put it out.

The Gators announced the cause of the fire on Twitter and revealed there was no structural damage to the stadium:

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has been the University of Florida's football home since 1930. The Gators have a separate facility for football practices.

Florida's first football game of the 2020 season is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The Gators will host South Carolina at the Swamp in their first home game Oct. 3.