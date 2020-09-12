NFL Monitoring Air Quality in Inglewood Ahead of Rams vs. Cowboys Opener

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and NFL officials are reportedly monitoring air conditions around SoFi Stadium to determine whether Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys can go ahead as scheduled.

Steve Wyche of the NFL Network reported Northern California wildfires have created air-quality concerns throughout the state, but "projections are positive" about the game being played with kickoff staying at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. local time) for NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast.

The game's status could come into question if the Air Quality Index reaches 200 or above, which would be considered unhealthy, per Wyche. If that happens, the league will decide between changing the start time, relocating the game or moving it back to later in the week.

L.A. and Dallas have different bye weeks, so trying to reschedule the game outside of Week 1 would be difficult.

CNN's Jason Hanna and Christina Maxouris reported wildfires on the West Coast have caused at least 26 deaths, including 19 in California, and led to widespread evacuations in the affected areas.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday he was hopeful the contest would be played on time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We did check that out and things are looking good," McVay told reporters. "So, we'll be in good shape. That shouldn't be an issue for us."

The clash between the Rams and Cowboys is one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 1 schedule, and it could play a role in the NFC playoff race at season's end.

No timetable was provided for a final decision about the game's fate.