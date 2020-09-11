Report: Demaryius Thomas' Pit Bulls Allegedly Injured Woman, Attacked Her Dog

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

Pitbulls owned by free-agent NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reportedly attacked Jennifer Savage, a Roswell, Georgia, native, and her dog Berkley on the front lawn of their home.

"I look up, not even paying attention, and I see two pit bulls charging at me, showing their teeth and growling at me,” Savage said, per Mike Petchenik of WSB-TV.

"We tumbled down a hill with the pit bulls and all of a sudden I remember being on top of Berkley, shielding his body from them while they were taking huge chunks out of him."

Per Petchenik, a Roswell police report said that Thomas was the pitbull owner. The 32-year-old lives in the Roswell neighborhood, which is roughly a half-hour drive north of Atlanta in Fulton County.

Berkley and Savage suffered injuries. Berkley had surgery Thursday and had "punctures and tubes all in him," according to Savage, who required stitches after suffering arm and leg bites.

Kathy Savage, Jennifer's mother, also spoke with WSB-TV.

"We found out who they belong to. We went to their house and told them their dogs were running our neighborhood and we felt danger," Kathy Savage said.

Petchenik then asked Jennifer Savage if she felt the pitbull owner should be charged, to which she replied, "Yes, we definitely do."

A county spokesman told Petchenik that the case, which has been referred to animal control by Roswell police, is still under investigation.



Thomas has played 10 NFL seasons for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets. Denver drafted him 22nd overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010. The Georgia native attended high school at West Laurens High School in Dexter.

TMZ Sports reached out to law enforcement and Thomas for comment but had not heard back as of Friday evening.