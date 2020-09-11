Jamal Murray, Nuggets Rally Past Clippers to Stave off Elimination in Game 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets have survived to see another day after overcoming a 16-point first-half deficit and defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 in Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinal on Friday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Bay Lake, Florida.

Denver trailed 80-68 with 1:12 left in the third, but the Nuggets went on a 26-8 run that stretched into the middle of the fourth.

The Nuggets held on from there thanks in part to a clutch three-pointer from Michael Porter Jr. that put his team up 105-100 with 1:11 remaining.

Murray led Denver with 26 points, while Kawhi Leonard paced L.A. with 36.

Denver, which now trails the Clips 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, had lost two straight to L.A. prior to Friday's victory.

Notable Performances

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 22 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists

Nuggets G Jamal Murray: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists



Nuggets F Paul Millsap: 17 points, 6 rebounds

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Clippers F Paul George: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Clippers F Marcus Morris: 12 points, 7 rebounds

What's Next?

The Nuggets and Clippers will play Game 6 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with ESPN televising the game. If Denver wins, the series-deciding Game 7 will go down Tuesday at a time to be determined.

The series winner will face the victor from the Western Conference Semifinal between the L.A. Lakers and Houston Rockets.

The Lakers lead three games to one, with the potentially series-clinching Game 5 occurring on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

A Clippers-Lakers series would mark the first time the league's two Los Angeles teams faced each other in the NBA playoffs.

A Nuggets-Lakers Western Conference Finals would mark the third time in NBA history those two teams squared off in the round.

The two teams did so in 1985 and 2009, with the Lakers winning both series before emerging as the NBA champion.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

