Report: Houston vs. Memphis CFB Game in Jeopardy After Tigers' COVID-19 Outbreak

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Memphis Tigers' game against the Houston Cougars on Sept. 18 is reportedly in danger of being postponed or canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Memphis football program.

According to Evan Barnes and Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal, an anonymous source said at least 20 people within the Tigers program have tested positive for the coronavirus, while at least 20 more people are in quarantine because of contact tracing.

The source noted that most of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine are defensive players.

Memphis began its season last Saturday with a 37-24 home win over Arkansas State. Quarterback Brady White led the way for the Tigers with 280 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Two sources told Barnes and Giannotto that the positive tests could be attributed to Memphis players' being on a party bus following that victory.

Memphis defensive lineman O'Bryan Goodson disputed the claim on Twitter:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Memphis players who tested positive are reportedly in a 10-day isolation period. The Tigers don't have a game scheduled this week.

Houston and Memphis both play in the American Athletic Conference's West Division. The Cougars originally planned to face Rice on Sept. 3, but that game was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston's first game is now the Sept. 18 matchup against Memphis, but if that game is postponed or canceled, the Cougars would have to wait until Sept. 26 to open the season against North Texas.

While several conferences are proceeding with a 2020 fall football schedule, the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference have all opted to postpone their seasons.