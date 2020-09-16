College Football Players Set to Replace Top Opt-Outs

0 of 8

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The 2020 college football season is different. That much, during this roller coaster of a year, is not a shocking statement. But as dozens of Football Bowl Subdivision programs return to the field, some rosters are missing key names.

Between health considerations, the unpaid nature of the sport and a variety of possible factors, several top players have opted out of the season.

While we lament the absence of these stars, the players stepping into a starting role sometimes get overlooked.

One team is filling the void of four potential starters. Other programs are without an All-American-caliber talent. The most notable replacements are two former Pac-12 players who carried 5-star billings into college but have since transferred.

The list is subjective because it considers perceived talent of the player who opted out and his expected significance to the 2020 college football season.