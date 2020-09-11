Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Supports Dak Prescott for Comments on Mental Health

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has offered support for Dak Prescott after the star quarterback spoke out about his mental health struggles during the offseason.

Speaking to reporters Friday, McCarthy praised Prescott for being able to speak publicly about what the 27-year-old has been dealing with:

"I grew up in the '70s in an Irish-Catholic family, where you depress your feelings and you're supposed to hold things back, and that's the perception of being a man or that's the perception of what a leader is supposed to look like. And just to watch a young man stand up and be able to express himself with transparency, shows tremendous strength. And once again, I think it just points to the leader that he is."

Prescott told reporters Thursday that he sought help for anxiety and depression in the offseason because of the death of his brother, Jace:

"When you have thoughts that you've never had, I think that's more so than anything a chance to realize it and recognize it, to be vulnerable about it. Talked to my family, talked to the people around me simply as I did at the time. Some of them obviously had dealt with it before, was able to have those conversations and then reach out further just to more people.

"I think being open about it and not holding those feelings in was one of the better things for me."

Another factor that impacted Prescott were social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he called "tough" because he's "somebody that likes to be around people."

Prescott did say that going public with his own struggles might be able to help others dealing with similar thoughts: "All those things create emotions and put things in your head about yourself or your situation in life that aren't true. I think it's huge. I think it's huge to talk. I think it's huge to get help. And it saves lives."

Athletes have been more willing to discuss their own mental health in recent years to help raise awareness for the issue and try to get rid of the stigma that has been attached to it.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love wrote about having a panic attack during a game in 2018.

Prescott noted that he was able to get help by speaking with members of his family and friends as well as talking with sports psychologist Chad Bohling.