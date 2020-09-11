House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 11

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA playoffs continue to deliver indelible moments that will be talked about for years to come.

With the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers seemingly on a collision course for a matchup in the Western Conference Finals, it's appropriate both teams feature heavily in this week's House of Highlights top-10 plays.

LeBron James led the way with his posterization of Russell Westbrook in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals taking the top spot. The Lakers star also had the No. 3 play of the week with his alley-oop dunk in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets.

Sandwiched between James was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. destroying Montrezl Harrell with a dunk late in the third quarter of Game 3 against the Clippers. Based on his reaction, Michael Porter Sr. was clearly impressed by his son's skill.

Kawhi Leonard made sure the Clippers had a positive highlight with his middle-finger block on Jamal Murray to help seal their 113-107 win in Game 3.

Joining James, Leonard and Porter on the list of highlights this week were Tyler Herro, Ivica Zubac, Lou Williams and more.