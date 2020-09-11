House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 11

House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 11September 11, 2020
The NBA playoffs continue to deliver indelible moments that will be talked about for years to come.
With the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers seemingly on a collision course for a matchup in the Western Conference Finals, it's appropriate both teams feature heavily in this week's House of Highlights top-10 plays.
LeBron James led the way with his posterization of Russell Westbrook in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals taking the top spot. The Lakers star also had the No. 3 play of the week with his alley-oop dunk in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets.
Sandwiched between James was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. destroying Montrezl Harrell with a dunk late in the third quarter of Game 3 against the Clippers. Based on his reaction, Michael Porter Sr. was clearly impressed by his son's skill.
Kawhi Leonard made sure the Clippers had a positive highlight with his middle-finger block on Jamal Murray to help seal their 113-107 win in Game 3.
Joining James, Leonard and Porter on the list of highlights this week were Tyler Herro, Ivica Zubac, Lou Williams and more.