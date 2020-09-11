Bucks News: Rounding Up Expert Mock Predictions Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks were once again favored to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals this season, but their year ended in disappointment, which means they must now turn their attention to free agency and the draft.

Milwaukee was eliminated by the Miami Heat in five games during the second round of the playoffs, and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missing Game 5 due to injury undoubtedly played a role.

The Bucks have posted the best regular-season record in each of the past two seasons, but it is clear that they need to put more around Giannis entering the 2020-21 season not only to achieve their goal of winning a championship, but also to convince The Greek Freak to re-sign.

The draft is one way to add some more talent to the mix, and here is a rundown of the Bucks' projected picks in five of the most high-profile mock drafts on the internet currently:

The Bucks do not own their first-round pick in 2020, but they do hold the Indiana Pacers' first-round selection as a result of the Malcolm Brogdon trade, and it is projected to be 24th overall.

Milwaukee may use that pick, but trading it is also a possibility. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that rival executives believe the Bucks want to add a playmaker and more shooting around Giannis, and trading the pick could help them do that.

If the Bucks keep it, however, some intriguing names were thrown out there as potential picks in the mock draft, but arguably none is more interesting than guard RJ Hampton.

Hampton looked like a possible top-10 or even top-five pick entering the 2019-20 season, but he struggled overseas with the New Zealand Breakers, averaging just 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 15 contests, while shooting only 40.7 percent from the field.

Wasserman noted that Hampton's "explosiveness and backcourt versatility" could still make Hampton a desirable pick, especially as a reserve for a deep team like Milwaukee.

Another name that stands out is Duke point guard Tre Jones, who was named the 2019-20 ACC Player of the Year after averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Jones also improved as a shooter, connecting on 36.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

Jones isn't considered an elite NBA prospect despite his success at Duke, but if the Bucks trade point guard Eric Bledsoe as Charania suggests they could, Jones would be an ideal replacement, as he is strong defensively and an even better playmaker.

Arizona point guard Nico Mannion is cut from a similar cloth as Jones after averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as a freshman, and he could also give Milwaukee a playmaking point guard of the future.

Guard Leandro Bolmaro and center Aleksej Pokusevski are talented prospects in their own right, but they are long-term projects who would likely be stashed in Europe for at least the 2020-21 season.

The Bucks need immediate help in order to break through the glass ceiling and make a good impression on Giannis, so if they don't trade their first-rounder, taking an established college player like Jones makes the most sense provided he is available.