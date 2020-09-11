Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Gathering Information' by Playing Mookie Betts at 2B

Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday the decision to start Mookie Betts at second base for the first time since 2014 was about "gathering information" before the 2020 MLB playoffs.

Roberts told reporters the idea actually stemmed from a conversation with Betts, who typically plays right field for L.A., about the different scenarios that can arise during the postseason:

"He was drafted as a second baseman, he takes grounders every day in the infield and he came to me a couple weeks ago and we were talking about potential scenarios and how we move players around the diamond and if there ever was an opportunity in the postseason, when things sort of get crazy, he might find himself in the infield.

"For me, nothing is off the table, especially when a player like Mookie is open to it. So, I just felt this was a good opportunity to log some innings, get the feel of it and see what he thinks. Right now, just gathering information. He wants to do it, he's excited about it. There's not a whole lot of downside. It's going to be fun."

Betts started 14 games at second for the Boston Red Sox as a rookie in 2014. He didn't return to the infield until switching to second base for six innings during a game in 2018.

The 27-year-old four-time All-Star made it through Thursday's game without an error, turning both balls hit his way into outs. He went hitless in three at-bats with two walks at the plate in a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

L.A. has room to experiment as its 32-13 record is the best in MLB by 3.5 games, and Roberts said he'll likely give Betts another start at second before the regular season ends later this month:

"I feel really good about it. You sometimes hit for guys early and a game could be in the balance in the third or fourth inning. As you're playing teams nowadays, we saw with the Brewers a couple years ago, starting to deploy bullpens and you just never know what can happen to potentially scratch a couple of runs across early that might prove beneficial later. You just never know how it can play out and this gives me more options."

The Dodgers are off Friday before starting a two-game series against the Houston Astros on Saturday.