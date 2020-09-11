Texans' J.J. Watt Says Chiefs Fans Booing Moment of Unity 'Was Unfortunate'

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans have been bitter rivals on the field for the past decade and wanted to begin the 2020 season on a more positive note: joining together for a moment of unity before kicking off the first game of the year.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide conversation on systemic racism and police brutality, it was meant to be a moment to celebrate common goals among players.

Not all of the fans in a limited-capacity Arrowhead Stadium agreed.

As the two teams locked arms at midfield, a chorus of boos rained down from the stands, stunning some of the players who demonstrated.

"I mean the booing during that moment was unfortunate," Texans star J.J. Watt told reporters. "I don't fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity."

The decision to hold a demonstration that didn't include kneeling during the national anthem was a conscious one. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson—two faces of the league—brokered the display in hopes they could depoliticize the moment and work toward a common goal.

The immediate response by some fans showed the difficulties in trying to do so.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Being down there, I honestly didn't hear a lot of booing; I've seen a little bit of the videos after," Mahomes told reporters. "We wanted to show unity and show we were going to come together and fight the good fight, and we hope our fans will support us like they do in the game every single day."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas did hear the boos and tweeted out a statement as the game ended.

"We’re a good city of good people," Lucas wrote. "I heard boos too. But we also have hundreds of thousands more around here who respect the message the players are sharing; who respect the rights of our players and people to voice a strong message and who are working to make us better each day."

It's unclear if the Chiefs will look to continue holding a moment of unity before home games this season. They won't be back in Arrowhead Stadium until a Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots following road games in Weeks 2 and 3.