Exclusive: WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor on Randy Orton, the Demon Character, More

Credit: WWE.com

Almost exactly five years removed from his first record-setting title run, Finn Balor is atop the totem pole in WWE NXT once again as its champion.

Balor defeated a familiar foe in Adam Cole on Tuesday's special episode of NXT to kick off his second stint with the strap. There's no telling what he would have been doing instead right now had things gone according to plan and Karrion Kross wasn't forced to vacate the championship due to injury.

For Balor, though, this title win was in many ways the perfect culmination of almost a year's worth of excellent work in NXT. He initially resurfaced on the show in shocking fashion on the October 2, 2019 episode and has been one of the best parts about the program since then.

It's more a matter of when than if he'll return to Raw and SmackDown given his skill-set and star power, but now that he's the reigning NXT champion once again, fans should assume he'll be staying exclusive to Wednesday nights. He's worked with a ton of fresh faces this year but still has more to accomplish and do before he moves on to the next chapter of his career.

The Prince took the time this past week to chat with Bleacher Report about his monumental NXT Championship victory, being back on the black-and-gold brand, what he misses about the main roster, looking up to Randy Orton, and more. Audio of the exclusive interview can be found at the top of the subsequent slide as well.