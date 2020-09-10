Richard Sherman Plans to Play 4 More NFL Seasons; Has Had 49ers Contract Talks

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Richard Sherman laid out his long-term plans as he approaches the final season of his three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman told reporters Thursday he intends to play three more years beyond 2020 based on a suggestion from his wife. When his playing career ends, he's looking to pursue a transition to broadcasting.

The three-time All-Pro cornerback also said he and the Niners have discussed an extension.

"We've had talks, but obviously when you represent yourself, you have to focus on the season when the season comes," he told reporters. "If anything changes, we'll be the first to let you guys know."

Sherman would seemingly be a natural in the booth, a goal he has discussed since at least 2015. The 32-year-old has a natural charisma, and he has never been shy about voicing his opinion about the state of the game.

His pro wrestling-style promo on Michael Crabtree in January 2014 meant he could effectively write his ticket to a front-facing television career:

Sherman has a lot of gas left in the tank after finishing last year with 59 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions. Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL's top coverage defender as San Francisco allowed a league-low 169.2 passing yards per game.

It looked like Sherman's time as an elite corner was drawing to a close when he ruptured his Achilles in 2017. Instead, his 2019 performance speaks for itself.

Putting a finite timeline on the remainder of his time on the field might work to Sherman's benefit when he focuses toward his next contract.

Teams would presumably be a bit wary of committing to a lengthy deal with a cornerback at Sherman's age, but a three-year pact sounds reasonable if he continues to play at a high level in 2020.