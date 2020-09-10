Patrick Peterson 'At Peace' with Entering Final Year of Cardinals Contract

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has done everything he can to make the Arizona Cardinals defense successful. Over his nine years in the desert, he's been an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro and made the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Just how much longer he'll continue to produce in Arizona is up to the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old told told Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com that he's "at peace" playing this season on an expiring contract.

"I'm at peace [with the contract]. There's nothing I can do about it. I'm under contract until the end of the season. All I can do right now is play ball. The ball is in my court. All I have to do is go out and play P2 football, playing all-around solid football, taking No. 1s out of the game, not giving up any touchdowns, just getting back to that form."

