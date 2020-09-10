Cam Newton Says He's 'Ready' to Follow in Tom Brady's Footsteps as Patriots QB

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

While looking to emulate his predecessor, Cam Newton doesn't feel any added weight as the New England Patriots' first starting quarterback of the post-Tom Brady era.

Newton told reporters Thursday he's "ready" to lead the offense in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins:

Newton not only won the quarterback job but was also named one of three offensive captains this offseason.

Try as he might to avoid any head-to-head narratives, the 2015 MVP will likely be linked with Brady for as long as he's a member of the Patriots. His performance, the offense's effectiveness and the team's record will likely be compared to where New England was last year and what Brady does with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To some extent, Newton will probably benefit from the fact that he wasn't the reason the franchise no longer has Brady.

This situation isn't comparable to when the San Francisco 49ers traded Joe Montana because they wanted Steve Young to run the offense.

While the Patriots appeared to feel they reached the end of their cycle with Brady, they didn't conclude that with the idea of later signing Newton. The Carolina Panthers didn't release the three-time Pro Bowler until days after Brady's move to Tampa Bay was official.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Newton will be under the microscope in 2020 regardless. However, he might not have to deal with the same kind of pressure that often burdens the person replacing a legend.