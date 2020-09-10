Bucks Rumors: HC Mike Budenholzer Won't Be Fired Despite Playoff Loss to Heat

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Despite an abrupt playoff exit, Mike Budenholzer reportedly isn't in danger of losing his job with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Budenholzer "is safe" to return as head coach next season.

After defeating the Orlando Magic in the first round, the top-seeded Bucks were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Semifinals in five games.

Budenholzer has been criticized for not making adjustments in the postseason to put his team in a better position to win.

"Milwaukee is one of the most rigid teams in the NBA, sticking faithfully to the same principles, regardless of who it is facing," The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks wrote after the Bucks' 116-114 Game 2 loss to Miami. "It counts on the superior execution that comes with endless repetition of the same attack, ignoring the benefits that come from deploying a more varied approach."

Losing to the Heat opened up many questions about Milwaukee's future, especially relating to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The presumptive two-time MVP, who has one year remaining on his current contract, is eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason.

"It's not happening," Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes when asked if he would request a trade after the Bucks were eliminated. "That's not happening. Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

The Bucks have had the NBA's best regular-season record in each of Budenholzer's two seasons as head coach. They won 10 of their first 11 playoff games last year before losing four straight to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Milwaukee's .767 winning percentage during the 2019-20 regular season was the third-best mark in franchise history.