Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Says MLB's Extra-Innings Rule Is 'Not Real Baseball'

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw can be added to the list of players who don't like Major League Baseball's extra-innings rule.

After the Dodgers' 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 10 innings on Wednesday, Kershaw spoke out against the rule being used for the 2020 season.

"It's not real baseball," he told reporters. "But it's fine for this year, and I hope we never do it again."

In an effort to reduce the length of games this season, MLB adopted a rule that permits each team to start each extra inning with a runner on second base.

The rule was first implemented in Minor League Baseball starting in 2018. Baseball America's J.J. Cooper noted nearly 75 percent of all minor league games that went into extra innings ended in the 10th under the rule, compared to under 50 percent in 2016 and 2017.

Even though MLB's intent was reasonable this season, it has been met with criticism from people in the game.

New York Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino told reporters after an intrasquad game in July he didn't like the rule: "It's just not real baseball. So I'll get used to it, but uh, I don't particularly like having a runner out there that I haven't earned, for him to be out there. So it's not my favorite rule, to be honest."

The rule does put every pitcher at a disadvantage trying to work out of a jam before they even throw the ball.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kershaw and the Dodgers have made the most of their opportunities with a 5-1 record in extra-inning games after Wednesday's victory.