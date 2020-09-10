AEW Tops NXT in Ratings Despite Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole Championship Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT were once again on different nights this week, but for the second consecutive week, Wednesday's Dynamite beat Tuesday's NXT in viewership.

According to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez, Wednesday night's Dynamite on TNT averaged 1.016 million viewers, while Tuesday night's NXT on USA Network garnered 838,000 viewers, per Showbuzz Daily.

Both Dynamite and NXT have moved around in recent weeks because of the NBA and NHL playoffs, respectively. NXT had higher viewership two weeks in a row when in its normal Wednesday time slot and Dynamite wasn't, while Dynamite had higher viewership last Wednesday with NXT on Tuesday.

NXT was the first show to air again this week, and it was newsworthy to say the least. The episode kicked off with a match between Finn Balor and Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Championship after they tied each other last week with two falls apiece in a Fatal 4-Way 60-Minute Iron Man match, which also included Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Balor beat Cole in a highly entertaining match, making him only the third Superstar in WWE history to hold the NXT Championship twice.

The NXT main event was a steel cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez. Two of the toughest women in the business went toe to toe for the better part of 15 minutes and put on what was perhaps one of the best women's matches of 2020.

Ripley prevailed in the end after hitting Martinez with Riptide off the ropes and through a table.

The biggest moment on Wednesday's Dynamite was the debut of Miro, who previously competed as Rusev in WWE. AEW advertised the revealing of Kip Sabian's mystery best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford, and Miro turned out to be the big reveal.

The main event of Dynamite was a TNT Championship match pitting Brodie Lee against Dustin Rhodes after the team of Dustin, Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky and QT Marshall beat Dark Order at All Out.

Lee beat Rhodes to retain the TNT title, and he added insult to injury by assaulting his opponent after the match was over.

