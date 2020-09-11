B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 2

8 of 8

David Kenyon

Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and...anyone have a dartboard?

Look, the AAC isn't making it without an undefeated team, and I expect UCF, Cincinnati and Memphis to ruin that for one another. The Conference USA and Sun Belt teams aren't getting in either. So, what happens if Notre Dame, Georgia and Texas or Oklahoma State each has two losses to their respective league champion?

I'm not sold on Georgia, but this bizarre year shoves the Dawgs into my top four. Still, say Georgia loses to Alabama but beats Florida, which otherwise goes undefeated. Florida would miss the SEC title game, but would two-loss Georgia make the playoff over one-loss Florida because of the head-to-head win? Fair or not, I'd guess yes. Maybe it'll be simpler, but why would 2020 start making sense now? What will make sense is Clemson winning it all.

Adam Kramer

This is a question I've gotten used to answering over the past five years or so, but this year is filled with disclaimers and unknowns. Still, the show must go on.

1. Alabama: I love the offense, regardless of who takes snaps at quarterback, and the youth on defense will grow up this year.

2. Clemson: Trevor. Travis. A vault of young players ready to blossom. A conference that won't have the firepower to push back most weeks. The Tigers thrive once again.

3. Georgia: Alabama and Georgia will play this year, and someone will have a loss. But in terms of talent, I still have a feeling the Bulldogs will be potent enough.

4. Oklahoma: Boring? Yeah, maybe. But Oklahoma has earned the respect, and the absence of two other conferences limits the options.

The winner? Roll Tide. It feels strange to be so high on Alabama after the offseason exodus on offense, but I'm still a believer in the talent they return. The defense will also be light-years better. Oh, and Nick Saban.

Kerry Miller

Last year, I picked Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Michigan, and it's just a question of which "actually playing football in the fall" team I want to replace the Wolverines, because Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are the obvious picks, per usual.

Let's get a little kooky with that fourth spot, though: UCF finally gets a seat at the table. A second SEC team is the far more likely outcome, but the 10-game SEC slate will be a meat grinder that spits out multiple losses for everyone except Alabama. And if the Knights go undefeated, maybe they get the nod at No. 4—and get slaughtered by either Alabama or Clemson in the semis. And I'll boringly take Alabama over Clemson in the national championship.

Joel Reuter

Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida. Clemson looks like the clear-cut No. 1 team in college football entering the season, and that's my boring pick to win it all. It's the fourth spot that carries the most intrigue, but Florida will beat Georgia on Nov. 7, paving the way for the Gators to snag a playoff berth.

Brad Shepard

There are so many things that can happen this year, and we're already seeing major ramifications with the COVID-19-related opt-outs, for instance. When it's tough to predict, you need to go with familiarity. Saban will have his Alabama guys ready. Same goes for Swinney at Clemson. Kirby Smart's talent depth at Georgia will show up. And I have to take Riley's offensive prowess at Oklahoma.

That last one is dicey, considering Oklahoma State and Texas will be formidable this year, but I feel good about the first three. As for who wins it all? I'll take the Tigers.

