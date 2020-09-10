Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 21's Top 100 Player Ratings

Jon Super/Associated Press

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi earned the top overall rating for the upcoming FIFA 21 video game, narrowly edging longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

EA Sports announced the top 100 players in this year's game Thursday as part of its "ratings collective campaign." Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, the title's cover athlete, checked in at No. 8.

Here's a look at the complete top 10:

1. Lionel Messi , Barcelona (93)

, Barcelona (93) 2. Cristiano Ronaldo, Piemonte Calcio (92)

(92) 3. Robert Lewandowski , Bayern Munich (91)

, Munich (91) 4. Kevin De Bruyne , Manchester City (91)

, Manchester City (91) 5. Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91)

Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91) 6. Jan Oblak , Atletico Madrid (91)

, Madrid (91) 7. Virgil van Dijk , Liverpool (90)

, Liverpool (90) 8. Kylian Mbappe , Paris Saint-Germain (90)

, Paris Saint-Germain (90) 9. Mohamed Salah , Liverpool (90)

, Liverpool (90) 10. Sadio Mane, Liverpool (90)

Juventus is labeled as "Piemonte Calcio" in FIFA because of an agreement with rival title, Pro Evolution Soccer. All of the players and their likenesses can still be used, though.

Messi takes the top spot following a drama-filled offseason that saw him consider a transfer away from Camp Nou before announcing during an interview with Ruben Uria of Goal it wouldn't be financially viable to complete a move before the 2020-21 season.

The rest of the top 10 features some of the biggest names in Europe, including three players from English Premier League champions Liverpool.

FIFA 21 is scheduled for an Oct. 9 worldwide release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be released on the next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, when they're released during this year's holiday season.