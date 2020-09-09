Kemba Walker 'Confident' Celtics Will Respond in Game 7 vs. Raptors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker said he was "confident" his team would respond in Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors after losing Game 6 on Wednesday in double overtime, 125-122.

"Why wouldn't I be?" Walker added. "We've got great players. We're very competitive. That was a hard-fought game right there, we could've been gave up. We didn't though. We fought hard, we made plays throughout the whole game. Took two overtimes. So yeah, I'm confident. We have a good group of guys."

The real question for Boston will be whether Walker bounces back after a brutal Game 6 performance. The veteran point guard finished with just five points, seven assists and three turnovers, shooting just 2-of-11 from the field.

If the Celtics are going to knock off the defending champions, they'll need a better showing from Walker than that in the decisive Game 7.