Report: Rockets' Danuel House Jr.'s Status Uncertain Amid Bubble Violation Probe

The NBA is investigating Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. for an undisclosed violation of the league's bubble protocol.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported the news Wednesday evening but did not disclose details on the alleged violation, other than that the incident in question occurred inside of the team's hotel. House was a late scratch for Game 3 and is listed out as Game 4 of the Rockets' series against the Los Angeles Lakers for "personal reasons."

The league and union are reportedly "discussing the issue," and House denies any wrongdoing. Per Wojnarowski and MacMahon, House could be subjected to a 10-day quarantine period depending on the outcome of the investigation.

House has been a critical reserve for the Rockets on their postseason run and in general due to his defensive versatility. Houston's all-in push on small-ball is reliant on switchability and toughness on defense, which House can provide at either forward spot.

Jeff Green took most of the playing time typically assigned to House as a reserve, playing 35 minutes off the bench in Game 3. Green had a solid 16-point effort, but his being the only reserve forward is not a viable strategy against the Lakers.

The Rockets may be forced to hand playing time over to DeMarre Carroll, who has played only six garbage-time playoff minutes and struggled during the regular season.

Regardless of House's guilt, the NBA keeping him off the floor during its investigation will have a critical impact on what's been a competitive second-round series.