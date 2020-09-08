Bucks' Marvin Williams Announces He's Retiring from NBA After 15 Seasons

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The end of the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff run has brought the end of Marvin Williams' career, too.

Williams, 34, announced his retirement Tuesday after the Miami Heat eliminated Milwaukee in five games.

The forward entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the Atlanta Hawks in 2005 out of UNC and spent time with the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets before he signed with the Bucks in Febraury. Williams averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for his career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.