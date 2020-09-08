LeBron James' Dominance Leads Lakers to Game 3 Win vs. James Harden, Rockets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference second-round playoff series Tuesday with a 112-102 win over the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles outscored Houston 30-20 in the fourth quarter en route to shooting 55.1 percent from the field on the evening. The Lakers also out-rebounded the Rockets 43-30.

LeBron James, who posted 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists, passed ex-NBA point guard Derek Fisher for the most postseason wins all-time.

The Lakers have won two straight against Houston after dropping Game 1 by a 112-97 score.

Notable Performances

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 26 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 36 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Lakers G Rajon Rondo: 21 points, 9 rebounds

Rockets G James Harden: 33 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Rockets F/C Jeff Green: 16 points

What's Next?

Game 4 will take place Thursday, and Game 5 will follow Saturday.

