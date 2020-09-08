LeBron James' Dominance Leads Lakers to Game 3 Win vs. James Harden, Rockets

LeBron James' Dominance Leads Lakers to Game 3 Win vs. James Harden, RocketsSeptember 9, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference second-round playoff series Tuesday with a 112-102 win over the Houston Rockets.
Los Angeles outscored Houston 30-20 in the fourth quarter en route to shooting 55.1 percent from the field on the evening. The Lakers also out-rebounded the Rockets 43-30.
LeBron James, who posted 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists, passed ex-NBA point guard Derek Fisher for the most postseason wins all-time.
The Lakers have won two straight against Houston after dropping Game 1 by a 112-97 score.
Notable Performances
Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 26 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists
Lakers G/F LeBron James: 36 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Lakers G Rajon Rondo: 21 points, 9 rebounds
Rockets G James Harden: 33 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists
Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists
Rockets F/C Jeff Green: 16 points
What's Next?
Game 4 will take place Thursday, and Game 5 will follow Saturday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.