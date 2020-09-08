Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Says He's Not an Activist, Wants to Promote Equality

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said that he does not see himself as an activist, per comments relayed by ESPN's David M. Hale. He further clarified that he is fighting for equality and to help people that he loves.

"I'm not a civil rights activist or an activist in general. I just think we all carry a responsibility based on who you are and what your platform is. For the love of my teammates and friends, family, everyone I know, I think it's part of my responsibility to try to help any way I can," Lawrence said.

He added, "I know there's a lot of eyes on me. Critics, but also a lot of younger generation people looking up to me, so I'm conscious of that. I want to use my platform the right way and try to impact people. I'm not an activist of any sorts, but I do think I have a responsibility to promote equality and help the people I love."

The 2018 college football national champion recently tweeted a statement from himself and other college football players that called for change to combat racial injustice:

Lawrence and other Clemson football team members led a march for social justice and equality and against systemic racism and police brutality on the university's campus on June 13.