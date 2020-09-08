Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Not Giving Up Mets Ownership Bid amid Cohen Talks

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are refusing to give up their pursuit of the New York Mets despite New York financier Steve Cohen entering exclusive talks to complete a sale from the Wilpon family.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports Lopez is steadfast in seeing out her bid until a deal becomes final.

“It ain’t over until it is over,” Lopez said. “We are New Yorkers and we are not going to give up. We feel we have the best bid for the sport, the team and the city.”

Sherman notes the couple's bid includes plans for Lopez to become managing partner and a guarantee to win a World Series within 10 years or donate $100 million to New York charities. The two would also reportedly raise the club's payroll from $146 million in 2018 to $225 million, placing the club amid bigger spenders like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Lopez and Rodriguez were preparing to submit their final bid by the August 31 deadline imposed by the Wilpons when the Mets announced Cohen had entered private negotiations on August 28.

The Post's Josh Kosman and Thornton McEnery reported September 3 that Lopez and Rodriguez were "fuming" and believed the arrangement was "fixed."

Now, the artist and the athlete are hoping for a snag in Cohen's deal that would allow them to jump back into the picture.

Sherman reports the $2.35 billion price Cohen offered was "either similar or better" than the Lopez and Rodriguez deal, but Cohen's business history, including an insider trading settlement and sexual discrimination allegations, could give pause to the league.

Any prospective owner requires approval from at least 23 of MLB's 30 franchise owners.

If that should happen, Rodriguez and Lopez have a backup plan ready for the Wilpons.