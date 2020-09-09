6 Dream European Player Signings for MLS Clubs

0 of 6

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Major League Soccer has become a more viable destination for European-based players to extend the primes of their careers in recent years.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Carlos Vela are recent examples of the influx of talent. The latest European-based star to come to North American shores is Blaise Matuidi, who made his Inter Miami CF debut Sunday in a 0-0 draw with Nashville.

In early September, ESPN reported Gonzalo Higuain is "very close" to leaving Juventus in Italy to join Inter Miami.

And then, of course, there is the wild Lionel Messi speculation due to his potential connections with Manchester City, which has an ownership stake in New York City FC.

For obvious reasons, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the biggest dream signings for MLS, but a few other players could generate a high level of buzz if they came over to North America.

For this list, we considered players who have a realistic chance of making a move to MLS in the next few years, either because of their current club situations, age or other factors.

For example, Messi and Ronaldo may be looking for new challenges at the ends of their careers, but current United States men's national team stars just getting started in Europe would not consider the league at this juncture.