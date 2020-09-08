Celtics Announce $25M Pledge to Combat Racial Injustice in Boston

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are "doubling down" on their philanthropic efforts with a $25 million pledge to fight racial injustice and work on social issues in the Boston area.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported Tuesday the Celtics formed six committees to work on criminal justice and law enforcement reforms, equity in education, economic opportunity and empowerment, equity in health care, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities and voting and civic engagement.

Managing partner Steve Pagliuca, vice president of player development and organizational growth Allison Feaster and vice president of community engagement Dave Hoffman will oversee the initiative, which will include players.

"We're doubling down on the effort," Pagliuca said. "... Anybody who has these franchises has the responsibility to the community because it's Boston. We all live and die with the Patriots, the Bruins, the Celtics, the Red Sox. These organizations have transcended sports, and certainly the Boston Celtics have always been on the forefront of equality."

Earlier this summer, the NBA pledged each team would donate $1 million per year for 10 years toward the economic growth of Black communities as part of a $300 million effort.

The Celtics' plan is in addition to other commitments and comes during a nationwide conversation on racism and police brutality following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Per Pagliuca:

"When we acquired the team, we laid out a three-point plan to win a championship, and really build a community asset, to really use the Celtics brand to help the community. As soon as we saw the George Floyd situation, we got together with [majority governor] Wyc Grousbeck and [team president] Rich Gotham and Dave Hoffman with the idea that this is unacceptable.

"We talked about a lot of different things. My view of the meeting was we could do some quick-hitting things that might be helpful, but this is a large, long-term systemic problem.

"It's a lot worse [than we thought]. I thought our country was getting better, but the events of the last three months have said absolutely not. Instead of maybe doing some kind of donation or gesture, we said get our whole staff, a team of people, and study this issue."

The announced pledge includes a $20 million cash commitment and $5 million in media assets and marketing, per Washburn.