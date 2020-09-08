Report: UFC Legend Randy Couture to Undergo Surgery After Injury in ATV Accident

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture reportedly has to undergo surgery Tuesday after getting into an ATV accident with his girlfriend Mindy Robinson, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "The 57-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion was driving around on a private road on his ranch in Flagstaff, AZ with Mindy as a passenger when the accident occurred. We're told Randy was banged up pretty badly while Mindy escaped mostly unscathed. She sustained minor injuries."

