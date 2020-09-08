Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: 'I Think We're Going to Have Guys Kneeling' in Week 1

LM Otero/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott believes at least some of his teammates will kneel during the playing of the national anthem prior to their season-opening game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

During an appearance on the PFTPM Podcast (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Elliott said the following Tuesday: "I think we're going to have guys kneeling, we're going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we're all supporting each other. We're all supporting each other and that's what's going to bring us all together."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was staunchly against kneeling during the anthem in the past, but his stance seems to be softening. Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said last week that the team has been given the "green light" to protest by kneeling if they so choose.

Jones didn't necessarily confirm Crawford's comments, but during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece (h/t NBC DFW) on Friday, he seemed more understanding of the issues than he was in the past:

"We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag. On the other hand, I really do recognize the times we're in. I recognize the ability of the Cowboys to use the visibility and interest we have to support the players. As I've said earlier, we'll come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward, move the ball positively forward."

The NFL used to actively work against players kneeling as well, but it reversed course in recent months following the death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

Then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the act of kneeling during the anthem in 2016 as a means of protesting against social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality, all of which are still significant issues in the United States today.

If any Cowboys players do decide to kneel Sunday, Elliott feels they will have Jones' support: "I think everyone in the locker room feels that we're going to get support from ownership, coaching staff and from each other. I think everyone is going to feel free to express themselves however they choose to."

Given the current landscape, there is a good chance that at least some players from every NFL team will kneel during the anthem, as has been the case in the NBA and MLB since their seasons resumed.

The first opportunity for NFL players to kneel will come Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 season.