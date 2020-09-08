Chris Bosh: Miami Winning 2011 NBA Title Would've Been 'Worst Thing' for Team

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh said Tuesday that the team's loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals was retrospectively a positive that set the stage for future success.

Bosh and LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade in Miami during the 2010 offseason to form a Big Three, which sent expectations soaring, but the former longtime Toronto Raptors standout told the New Orleans Pelicans' JJ Redick in a YouTube interview that the first-year setback was important.

"I felt that that probably would have been the worst thing for that team: to be successful right out of the gate," he said. "I think maturewise we wouldn't have been able to bounce back and deal with the things you have to deal with as a defending champion. I don't think we would have accepted that challenge."

Here's a look at the full conversation (comments about 2011 Finals loss begin at 5:15 mark):

The Heat finished second in the Eastern Conference during the 2010-11 regular season but stormed through the East playoffs, dropping just three games in three rounds to earn a berth in the Finals.

Dallas won the championship series in six games, however, as Miami struggled to get any production from any of its role players outside of the Big Three.

The Heat proceeded to win back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. They fell short in the 2014 Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, and then James opted out of his contract that summer to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bosh remained in Miami until his career ended in 2017 because of blood-clot issues. His No. 1 jersey was retired by the Heat in March 2019.