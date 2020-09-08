Warriors' Draymond Green Reacts to Michael Porter Jr.'s Vicious Dunk

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was among those to react on social media after the Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. posterized the Los Angeles Clippers' Montrezl Harrell on Monday night.

Porter split through the L.A. perimeter defense and easily elevated over the 6'7" Harrell, who rotated in trying to take a charge:

The 22-year-old University of Missouri product has been one of the breakout stars since NBA play restarted last month in the bubble at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

He scored 117 points during a four-game stretch (29.3 PPG) early in the resumption of the regular season, and he carried his strong play into the Nuggets' first-round playoff series, highlighted by a 28-point effort in Game 2.

Porter tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in Monday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Clippers. It wasn't enough, however, as L.A. notched a 113-107 win to take a 2-1 series lead.

Nevertheless, the Missouri native has looked like a star in the making in Orlando, and he's trying to build off that success with each passing contest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Every game, I'm getting a better idea of what we want to do offensively. I've just got to make sure the effort is there every night," Porter told reporters Sunday. "When my shot is not falling, I just have to make sure that I'm impacting the game defensively and being a good defender."

Green's Twitter post shows high-profile players around the league are taking notice of his rise.

Porter is back in action Wednesday when the Nuggets and Clippers tip off Game 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.