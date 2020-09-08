NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, TV, Live-Stream Info for Tuesday's Games

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets continuing their series Tuesday, the Miami Heat will try to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks from the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Milwaukee avoided the sweep despite a hobbled Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), but Miami still holds a 3-1 advantage. Although the Bucks are certainly hopeful to have the league MVP on the court, his availability for Game 5 is unclear.

In the nightcap, the Lakers and Rockets are battling for a valuable victory in Game 3 of their series, which is tied 1-1.

Tuesday NBA Schedule

Heat vs. Bucks (Miami leads series 3-1)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Odds (via FanDuel): Heat -3

TV: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com

Lakers vs. Rockets (Series tied 1-1)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Odds (via FanDuel): Lakers -5

TV: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com

In the opening game, all eyes are on Giannis.

Antetokounmpo tried to play Sunday but reinjured his right ankle and managed only 11 minutes. Though the Bucks escaped with a 118-115 overtime win, trying to navigate Game 5 without Giannis will be extremely difficult.

As of Monday afternoon, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was hopeful but unsure about Antetokounmpo's status.

"Giannis is, like we've said, he's just getting treatment around the clock, doing everything he can to make himself available," according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Shams Charania of Stadium reported the 25-year-old is believed to feel as he did prior to Game 4. He noted Giannis' desire to play, echoing a statement from the Milwaukee coach.

"I mean, I know how hard he's gonna work," Budenholzer said. "I know how hard our sports performance group's gonna work. It's just impossible to say, but I guess, yeah, there's hope. We're not ruling him out; so I guess until he's ruled out, you have hope. Again, he's gonna do everything he can to make himself available, and we'll just see how the next 30 hours go."

But if Giannis is unable to play, the Bucks will lean heavily on All-Star forward Khris Middleton. He posted 36 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the Game 4 win.

After that contest, attention will shift to the Lakers and Rockets in an ever-important Game 3 matchup.

Houston is looking to bounce back from a disappointing result. The Rockets overcame a 21-point deficit but collapsed in the fourth quarter and fell 117-109.

Russell Westbrook struggled in the loss, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting—including a 1-of-7 mark from three-point range. Although he grabbed 13 rebounds and dished four assists, he also committed seven turnovers.

"Right now, I'm just running around," Westbrook said. "I gotta look at film and figure out how to be effective."

And as Westbrook looks for adjustments, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have settled on an important one.

Davis has repeatedly said throughout his career he doesn't want to play center. But against the small-ball Rockets, he can be highly effective in the paint. That showed in Game 2 when he collected 34 points on 15-of-24 shooting and 10 rebounds.

"I'm trying to stay as close to the basket as possible," Davis said afterward, per B/R's Sean Highkin.

LeBron James added 28 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks in the recent win.

The Lakers are five-point favorites Tuesday night.

