Paul George Jokes About Kawhi Leonard's 'Extra-Long Middle Finger' After Block

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2020

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, left, reaches around for the ball as Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) looks for help during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers finished Monday's 113-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a 23-10 run to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference second-round series.

During that stretch, Kawhi Leonard made one of the biggest plays of the game when he swatted a Jamal Murray dunk attempt with just his middle finger.

"That's an extra-long middle finger—it kept growing or something," Paul George said after the win:

It was just one of a number of impressive plays from Leonard in the final five minutes. He also found Ivica Zubac with a perfect pass for an and-1 dunk to take the lead, hit a key shot from mid-range and spearheaded the overall defensive effort.

Leonard finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while George impressed as well with 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from three-point range.

It was a dominant performance from the two stars and a reminder they are capable of taking over a game at a moment's notice and leading the Clippers to the championship.

Even if it means giving some opposing dunks the middle finger along the way.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like