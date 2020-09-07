Cowboys DC Mike Nolan Says He Hasn't Had Any Conversations About Earl Thomas

John Raoux/Associated Press

Seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas has been connected to the Dallas Cowboys a number of times, but defensive coordinator Mike Nolan said his focus has largely been elsewhere with the season approaching.

"I've not had any conversations with Jerry [Jones] or anyone about [Thomas]," Nolan said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "When it becomes serious then maybe there will be a conversation. But as far as including me thus far, I have not."

Thomas remains unsigned after the Baltimore Ravens announced they terminated his contract on Aug. 23 for "personal conduct that has adversely affected" the team following an altercation at practice.

