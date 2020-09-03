Cowboys News: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Released After Signing Contract in Offseason

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys released veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday.

ESPN's Todd Archer first reported the news.

The Cowboys signed Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $3.75 million deal in March. With his release, the Cowboys will be eating about $2.2 million in guaranteed money but will free up $1.5 million in cap space. As Archer noted, "in making the move, the Cowboys must believe Xavier Woods (groin) will be healthy for the opener but adding a safety would appear to be a need."

That will naturally lead to speculation that free agent Earl Thomas is bound for Dallas, though multiple reporters pumped the brakes on that talk:

When that many reporters echo the same idea within a short window, it's generally safe to assume that there isn't currently any interest in Thomas coming from the Cowboys.

Granted, that can always change or could be a negotiating tactic. He would certainly be an upgrade over Clinton Dix:

The 27-year-old Clinton Dix appeared in all 16 games for the Chicago Bears last season, starting every game. He posted 78 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery. But in Dallas, Darian Thompson beat him out for the other starting safety job opposite Woods.

So for the time being, Woods and Thompson will get the starting nod. But Cowboys fans will nonetheless be carefully monitoring any and all rumors regarding Thomas following Thursday's news.