Cam Newton Says It's a 'Match Made in Heaven' to Be with Patriots Organization

Cam Newton spent several months on the free-agent market before being signed by the New England Patriots, but the veteran quarterback believes he landed in the perfect situation.

Newton explained the fit Monday on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI:

"Honestly, it's been a match made in heaven for me just knowing I am at a place where everything is pulling in the same direction, and everything is geared towards winning. Coming from a person that has won at all levels, I feel as if that if I do the things the right way, trusting the same people who have gotten me to this point and trust their coaching, I think this is something that when you look at an opportunity in a timely manner, it can be accomplished."

The Patriots have reportedly named Newton the starter for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

It's a major change for both sides. The Patriots have gone into the previous 18 years with Tom Brady as the unquestioned starter. Brady led the team to six Super Bowl titles during his tenure before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Newton had spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers, leading the team to the Super Bowl after winning the league MVP in 2015, although he came up short of a championship.

The 31-year-old was released after two injury-filled seasons, resulting in a contract that features a base salary of just $1.05 million. He has made it count, moving to the top of the depth chart while being named a team captain.

"He came in with an energy," receiver Julian Edelman said of Newton on the The Greg Hill Show. "He came in with a purpose, and he came in as a natural leader. That is what you want to see at that position. It is one of those things where you're excited for it because now we can get it going."

Newton has big shoes to fill on his new team, but there appears to be a lot of excitement coming from both sides heading into 2020.