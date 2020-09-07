Wrestling Power Rankings: Top 25 WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestlers for Week of Sep. 7

0 of 11

Sometimes I envy the writers tasked to create rankings like this for conventional sports. There, the work is relatively simple: Wins and losses are an easy guide, with the list falling generally in line with the standings.

Wrestling, in many obvious ways, is a different animal all together. Wins and losses matter—and how a wrestler is pushed is certainly part of the equation here.

But Ric Flair lost hundreds of matches over his career and remained an enduring star. So, success in wrestling is about more than having your hand raised at the end of the night.

At AEW's All Out, for example, FTR beat Kenny Omega and Adam Page for the tag team belts. Omega, however, ranks above Tully Blanchard's proteges on this list anyway. When the night ended, it was his abandonment of Page that stood out, overshadowing even their impressive victory.

As you can see, there is no real formula in place for these rankings. It's all based on feel, either alchemy or sleight of hand depending on how happy you are with your favorite's placement. Power rankings are based in the now, not informed by historical success or projections of future glory, the ultimate "what have you done for me lately" list.

Where a wrestler exists in their promotion's hierarchy matters. In other words, the main eventer gets preference over the curtain-jerker.

Performance also matters. Wrestlers occupying similar slots will be prioritized based on the quality of their wrestling and character work. That, of course, is often a matter of personal preference, which leads us to the final criteria.

While my own opinion obviously influences this list, I don't rely solely on my own judgement. I keep a careful eye on the internet wrestling community to see what is moving the needle and what has go-away heat. When in doubt, the fans' voices ring loud and clear.

With the methodology now, perhaps, a bit more transparent, let's take a look together at the top 25 wrestlers of this moment. Did I hit the mark? If not, let me hear it in the comments.