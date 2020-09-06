Lakers' LeBron James Passes Ray Allen for 2nd All-Time in NBA Playoff 3-Pointers

Kim Klement/Associated Press

It is a testament to LeBron James' greatness that he is not known for his three-point shooting and yet only one player in NBA history has made more postseason triples.

James passed former teammate Ray Allen, who is very much known primarily for his shooting, for second place on the NBA's all-time playoff three-pointers list during the first half of Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets.

It was the King's 386th career playoff three-pointer, which placed him behind only Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

With all due respect to the 35-year-old James, he's likely not catching the younger Curry, who has already drilled a head-turning 470 triples by age 32 even though he has played 134 fewer playoff games than LeBron.

James is surely more focused on creating some separation from Curry in another category since they each have three championship rings and only one of them is in the playoffs this year with a chance to add to that total.